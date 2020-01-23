This morning’s “Collaboration of the Cosmos” puzzle was just solved by the required threshold to reveal that Google I/O 2020 will take place from May 12-14. The developer conference will again be held in Mountain View, California right next to the Googleplex.

Unlike past I/O puzzles, Google this year only revealed the “special message” after a certain number of people completed the online mission. Announced at 7 a.m. PT, the 9to5Google team completed it at around 10:30 a.m. “Signal strength” reached 100% after 9 hours.

This is now the fifth year that Google has hosted its developer conference at the Shoreline Amphitheater. Within short walking distance of the company headquarters, it’s normally a concert venue. The large outdoor stage hosts Sundar Pichai’s main keynote, while Google erects large air-conditioned tents in the surrounding parking lots, as well as other installations, demos, and relaxation areas.

The dates for Google I/O 2020 fall a week later than last year, with everything starting Tuesday morning and closing out Thursday afternoon.

Cosmos aligned. We'll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year's #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 24, 2020

With the Google I/O 2020 dates now known, all that’s left is ticketing and pricing. The company will presumably employ a raffle where prospective participants fill out an application to note their area of technical interest and reason for attending.

Attendees have about a week to file an application, so there is no real rush. This process should kickoff sometime next month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: