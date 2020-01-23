At the start of every year, Google teases its I/O developer conference — specifically the dates — with an elaborate alternate reality game (ARG). Google I/O 2020’s puzzle is a mission called “Collaboration of the Cosmos.”

The Google Developers account on Twitter unveiled the puzzle this morning, saying “#GoogleIO is coming” and linking to a space-themed “Collaboration of the Cosmos” puzzle:

The intergalactic satellite network powering this signal board is down. Only by working collectively will we restore the signal to reveal a special message for all the galaxy to see. Can we count on you?

I/O ARGs in past years were an individual affair, but 2020’s is highly collaborative, requiring people to work together in order to find the dates and location for this year’s developer conference.

Since 2016, the latter has been the Shoreline Ampitheatre right next to the Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California after years of being in San Francisco at the Moscone Center. Meanwhile, the conference usually takes place over three days in early May.

The homepage has a “Signal Strength” progress indicator. When you “accept mission,” it loads a “MISSION.LOG” dashboard that explains the Google I/O 2020 puzzle:

The satellite cluster nearest your current location has been located. Determine its proper name, then restore its satellites to their original frequencies. If successful, a portion of the Universal Grid will illuminate. Once all clusters are fully operational, the entire Grid will shine brightly and the connectivity of the cosmos restored. Remember, your fellow space citizens will be working alongside you.

Featuring a command line interface, entering “engage” tasks you with finding the “cluster name.” You can tap the six satellites for clues.

Updating…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: