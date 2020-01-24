Google Camera 7.3 is rolling out this evening with some minor tweaks to the app. More notable is how this latest version hints at 24FPS video recording and the upcoming “mid-range” Pixel 4a.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Flash menu

Google Camera 7.3 reorders the swipe-down menu so that the row for Flash controls is now first — instead of third. It replaces Motion preferences at the top as it’s more likely to be accessed by users.

DND access

When capturing video, the Google Camera can automatically enable DND so that recordings are not interrupted by notification alerts. This requires that you you grant “Do Not Disturb access” under the “Special app access” menu in “Apps & notifications.” If this is not already enabled on your device, Google Camera in settings will now prompt you.

Via XDA

24FPS video recording

Two lines in Google Camera 7.3 suggest that support for 24FPS video recording is coming. It’s unclear whether existing devices will get this more cinematic frame rate, or if this is for a future Pixel. At the moment, only 30FPS and 60FPS are accessible.

<string name=”fps_24″>24</string> <string name=”fps_24_desc”>24 frames per second</string>

Mid-range Pixel 4a codenames

Upcoming Google devices usually make an early appearance in Google Camera given how optics are a key part of the Pixel experience. As spotted by XDA, version 7.3 makes multiple reference to all three potential Pixel 4a codenames: sunfish, bramble, and redfin.

Meanwhile, there is a new reference to “pixel_20_mid_range” in this release. Similar phrasing was used to describe last year’s Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

How to update?

Google Camera 7.3 is rolling out now via the Play Store. You can also grab it from APK Mirror.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: