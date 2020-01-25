Latest Galaxy S20 leaks show off cases, free Galaxy Buds+ w/ pre-orders

- Jan. 25th 2020 11:45 am PT

0

The past two weeks have seen just about every detail about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup leak and, this weekend, things aren’t slowing down. In the latest Galaxy S20 leaks, a pre-order bonus and Samsung’s official cases have been leaked.

Starting with a pre-order bonus for the Galaxy S20, Evan Blass shared on his private Twitter account a promo image for the S20. This promo image reveals that, at least for the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra, there will be a special pre-order bonus which throws in a free pair of Galaxy Buds+.

The Galaxy Buds+  are truly wireless earbuds a lot like what debuted alongside the S10, but with a couple of upgrades. That includes better microphones and sound quality and some minor case changes. It’s still unknown how much these will cost, but regardless, this is a great bonus for getting the device early.

galaxy s20 pre-order bonus galaxy buds+

Aside from that pre-order deal, Ishan Agrawal posted renders of several of Samsung’s official Galaxy S20 accessories. That includes the Protective Standing Cover, LED View Cover and Clear View Covers. For the most part, these seem unchanged from last year.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S8/S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.
Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy Buds

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches