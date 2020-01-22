One of the key new features coming to Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series is the new 120Hz display, but apparently, Samsung isn’t going to force customers into it. In fact, the Galaxy S20’s display will apparently default to its 60Hz mode.

According to Max Weinbach, the Galaxy S20 will ship with its display defaulting to its 60Hz mode. Generally, devices with high refresh rate displays end up shipping in the highest available mode. The Pixel 4, for example, ships with 90Hz turned on, granted at launch with that mode limited. OnePlus too leaves its 90Hz mode turned on by default.

Why is Samsung setting its devices to 60Hz out of the box? My guess is to optimize battery life for average buyers. Most people won’t care as much about the faster refresh rate that likely drains the admittedly big batteries on the S20 series pretty quickly.

Of course, we already know there are settings to adjust the refresh rate.

Out of the box, S20s will be set to 60hz not 120hz — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 22, 2020

Beyond the refresh rate lock, Max also posted regarding the S20 Ultra’s design. The clear “spare no expense” flagship of Samsung’s 2020 lineup, the S20 Ultra is packing some serious specifications for its astronomical price point. One new spec we’re learning from Max is that the Ultra will have a stainless steel frame.

For a bit, the Galaxy Note 10+ was believed to use this material, but Samsung later clarified that wasn’t the case. To date, only Apple’s iPhone X/XS/11 Pro have been known to use this material due to its high cost.

Galaxy S20 Ultra. Stainless Steel. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 22, 2020

