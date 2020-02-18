OnePlus makes some pretty great Android smartphones, but the company often settles on some of the premium features expected from modern flagships. In 2020, it’s looking like OnePlus might finally fix two gaps with the arrival of wireless charging and, more importantly, proper water resistance too.

Max J teased on Twitter earlier this week that OnePlus may start improving water resistance on its next crop of Android smartphones, primarily with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

In the past, OnePlus has claimed that its smartphones can handle water resistance just as well as most other devices, using simple methods such as a dunk in a bucket to prove its point. However, OnePlus never went through the process of getting an official IP rating for its device claiming cost as the reason. As we’ve expressed previously, an IP rating helps to signify exactly how strong a device is against the elements, so not including it just creates confusion and worry.

Apparently, things are set to change. Max J tells us that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have an IP68 dust/water resistance rating, right up in line with flagships such as the Galaxy S20 and Pixel 4. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Lite may not feature this improved water resistance, though.

In any case, OnePlus adopting a proper IP rating is a huge win for everyone. Surely it will add a few dollars to the cost of the device, but it’s worth it.

