Just last week Google announced that it would soon be making two-factor authentication mandatory for users still on a Nest account. Today, Amazon-owned Ring is following that by making two-factor authentication mandatory for everyone and that starts today.

In a blog post, Ring details a few new security measures it’s taking following some issues and serious concerns over the past year. The biggest news here, though, is that Ring is making two-factor authentication mandatory for everyone starting today.

The next time you log in to your Ring account, you’ll be met with a 6-digit code that is required to access your account. The code will be sent either via email or SMS and it also applies to Shared Users on your account. It’s a bit surprising that Ring is rolling this out with no warning where Nest users were given a heads-up before the mandatory change takes place in spring.

While we already offered two-factor authentication to customers, starting today we’re making a second layer of verification mandatory for all users when they log into their Ring accounts. This added authentication helps prevent unauthorized users from gaining access to your Ring account, even if they have your username and password. With every login on your Ring account, you’ll receive a one-time, six-digit code to verify your login attempt. You’ll need to enter that code before we will allow access to your Ring account. You can choose to receive this one-time passcode via the email address you have listed on your Ring account or on your phone as a text message (SMS).

Beyond that, Ring is also providing some new tools to manage third-party service providers. For one, Ring will start letting users opt-out of personalized advertising and, alongside that, Ring will offer users more control over third-party service providers. Starting now, Ring will pause most “most third-party analytics services in the Ring apps and website” as it works to provide users with more options to opt-out. In spring, there will be options to limit sharing information with these third-parties.

More from 9to5Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: