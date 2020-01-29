Google Nest wants its products to create a “more helpful home,” with existing smart devices already allowing you to remotely manage and automate controls. Nest Thermostats are now testing HVAC alerts.

HVAC alerts for Nest Thermostats are meant to “help you look after your home” by having the devices learn “how to identify unusual patterns related to your HVAC system.” This factors historical data and the current weather to look for signs that indicate heating, ventilation, or air conditioning issues before you become aware of them.

Sometimes, your HVAC system shows warning signs that it’s having issues. For example, if it takes longer than normal to cool your home, there might be a problem with your cooling system (AC).

When a potential issue arises, Google Nest will send an email alert about whether heating or cooling is affected. “Over time,” Google helps to add more detection capabilities, as it might not catch all problems with the initial set of alerts. As a result, Google warns that “HVAC alerts are not meant to replace the diagnosis of a qualified HVAC professional.”

Google is integrating HVAC alerts with a service component in order to get you help. For example, the app and device can list the Nest Pro that previously installed it. There’s also a partnership with Handy to connect you to qualified professionals.

To get Nest Thermostat HVAC alerts delivered by email you must sign-up for the Nest Home Report:

Open the Nest app. Tap Settings Nest settings icon. Tap Notifications and then Nest Home Report. Slide the slider on On.

