A recent update to Google Fit has now made it even easier to check your current fitness tracking stats on Android and iOS.

While Google Fit is a solid — but basic — fitness tracking companion on both Android and Wear OS, it’s not been all that easy to check your movement statistics quickly without a wrist-mounted wearable. Luckily, this newly announced Google Fit update makes it far easier for you to get granular and check just how much you’ve been moving on your smartphone — no matter the OS.

If you are on Android, you can now tap the Google Fit widget or swipe from your home screen to get further information. On iOS, you can swipe left to your “Today” feed and so long as you have the Google Fit widget enabled, you can get more details.

We’re sure that this isn’t likely to make you switch to using Google Fit over another app or fitness tracking service you might already be using, but it’s still great for those that do prefer Google’s own tracking data and tighter integration with Google services — especially with Wear OS hardware. Not having to launch the dedicated app to get a proper progress report is also a nice touch to an otherwise simple and effective fitness tracking app.

This latest Google Fit update is rolling out now and should be available to all in the coming days.

