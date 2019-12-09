Google Fit is a pretty basic health/fitness suite, but it’s more than enough for many users. If you happen to own a Withings fitness watch, the latest update for the app is bringing support for syncing your sleep data with Google Fit.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

The latest app update from Withings which is now available on Google Play (via Android Police) brings along with it a handful of upgrades. One of those is support for a dark theme in the app which comes alongside better overall support for Android 10. And, yes, it supports the system-wide toggle too.

More importantly, though, this update is also bringing support for Withings users to export their sleep data to Google Fit. This is in addition to Fit support for activity, daily steps, weight, heart rate, and blood pressure too. Withings is also enabling Strava integration with this update as well.

The full changelog for the update is available below and the Withings Health Mate app is on Google Play.

WHAT’S NEW Hello all! We are excited to release this latest update, which supports a lot of new features we think you’ll love. Android 10 support with better permissions handling.

We’re happy to provide support for Dark Mode, which will automatically follow your phone’s settings.

Good news for Google Fit users, your sleep times are now saved on Google Fit.

You can now link your Health Mate account with your Strava account and export your workout sessions from Health Mate to Strava

More on Google Fit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: