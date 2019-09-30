Google Fit is apparently preparing account linking with Strava

Google Fit isn’t an immensely powerful fitness app, but it’s great for keeping track of workouts, steps, and your heart rate. Now, it appears that Google Fit is preparing to add account linking with Strava.

@wongmjane shows on Twitter that Google Fit is testing out this new account linking feature in the Android app. While it’s not live for any users just yet, we can see the feature enabled in the screenshots below.

In Google Fit’s settings, a section titled “Connect apps” contains an option to link a Strava account. Notably, Strava integration with Google Fit has been available since 2015, but that would send data from Strava back to Google Fit. This new account linking feature would enable Google Fit to send data over to Strava.

It’s unclear when this feature is set to go live, but it would certainly be handy for runners and cyclists. Google Fit, after all, provides a very easy way to track fitness data, but Strava would enable posting those accomplishments to share with others.

