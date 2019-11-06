Hybrid smartwatches usually have great designs and battery life but at the sacrifice of intelligent interfaces and features. Today, Fossil is announcing a smartwatch that bridges the gap better than any we’ve seen. The Fossil Hybrid HR has 2-week battery life, an e-ink display, and even syncs with Google Fit.

Available starting today from $195, the Fossil Hybrid HR is the company’s first to include this e-ink display technology. Other companies such as Pebble (RIP) have used this sort of technology in the past and just like on those devices, it enables Fossil’s watch to save power while still leaving more room for notifications, activity tracking, and more.

Unlike the company’s Wear OS smartwatches, the Hybrid HR manages to include these features with a battery that lasts a whopping 2 weeks on a single charge. The platform itself is internally developed, though, so we don’t expect any third-party apps anytime soon like you’d find on Wear OS. What is encouraging, though, is that the Fossil Hybrid HR can still sync with Google Fit, a major win for Android users.

The Fossil Hybrid HR is available today starting at $195 in several styles.

