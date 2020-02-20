If battery life is your key concern, there’s no better Wear OS smartwatch for you than Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro. Now the Ticwatch Pro is getting a 2020 refresh with the same design, but with 1GB of RAM to improve performance.

What’s new with the Ticwatch Pro 2020? The design is identical on the outside, featuring the same 1.39-inch dual display that improves battery life and gave this watch the attention it deserves. The battery size also remains the same, and it still offers the MIL-STD-810G rating for durability.

The only thing that’s different about this hardware is that it has 1GB of RAM under the hood. That’s still paired with a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset and 4GB of storage, but 1GB of RAM makes a huge difference on Wear OS.

Compared to the TicWatch Pro, the newest TicWatch Pro 2020 offers double the memory with 1GB of RAM. The upgraded RAM will provide a noticeable performance boost and increased responsiveness, providing an overall smoother experience when opening and using multiple apps and accessing notifications. The upgrade will also allow users to access more accurate health, sleep and fitness data tracking.

Should you buy this newer model? There are a lot more options for 1GB of RAM on Wear OS today, including the new Moto 360, Skagen Falster 3, Fossil Gen 5, and others. Those all cost around $300 if they’re not on sale, though, where the Ticwatch Pro 2020 drops down to $259 in the US.

Ticwatch Pro launches in March for those in the US from Amazon and Mobvoi’s website. If you’re in the UK, though, you’ll be able to buy this new hardware starting today for £222.99 from Amazon and Mobvoi.

As a reminder, here’s the difference 1GB of RAM makes on the original Ticwatch Pro versus its 4G counterpart:

