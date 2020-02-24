Google Nest is facing an outage this afternoon that sees “camera connectivity impacted.” At the moment, “Nest Cam Live Video” and “Video History” are down, though all other smart home services are operational.

Nest Cams went down around 12 p.m. PT with feeds continuously loading on the web and mobile apps. This affects the Nest Cam and Nest Cam IQ lineup of Indoor and Outdoor cameras, Nest Hello Doorbell, and even the Nest Hub Max smart display.

The Nest system status page confirms that live video streams, Aware video history, clips, and Sightline timelapses are unavailable.

Google provided an update just after 1 p.m. that confirms how it’s “currently aware of the issue and are investigating the cause.” According to the “Issue & Maintenance History,” an identical issue took place on December 5, 2019.

There are countless reports on Twitter with @GoogleNest reaching out as this outage enters its second hour.

Updating…

