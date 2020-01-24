Google rolls out redesigned ‘Media View’ dashboard for Nest Hubs

- Jan. 24th 2020 9:53 am PT

Assistant Smart Displays provide an easy way to control all the connected devices in your home. Google is today improving the entertainment experience with a new Media View for Nest Hubs.

This new view is accessible by swiping down from the top of a Nest Hub to access the Home View dashboard and tapping the green “Media” shortcut. All your speakers, Smart Displays, and speaker groups are listed with an icon, name, and device type.

To the right of each item is a large “Play music” button that lets you start media on any device from your current Smart Display. Conversely, users can also view and control all active media sessions.

For audio, this includes the ability to go back to a previous track or jump to the next one, while video offers 30-second forward and 10-second rewind.

When something is playing, the line item is replaced with cover art and basic player controls, as well as information on:

  • Which devices or groups the media is playing
  • Room the device is in
  • Content provider (e.g. Spotify, YouTube)
  • Song/show title
  • Artist name

A button at the right opens full screen controls that let you “Cast to” any other device, as well as adjust volume. This includes controlling how loud individual speakers are, as well as the ability to set a threshold. Additionally, you can conveniently pause all playing media in your home with the touch of a button.

This new Media View is is widely rolled out on the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max running version 1.44.

