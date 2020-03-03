Mario Kart Tour may not be exactly the game we came to love on Nintendo’s consoles, but it’s still a ton of fun and has become a hit. Now, Mario Kart Tour is adding support for online multiplayer!

If you log on to Mario Kart Tour right now, you won’t see support for multiplayer, but the feature will go live on March 8 — this Sunday — at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET. The feature will come with three different types of racing modes. As listed below, those include racing with other players who are physically nearby as well as random online matches with players from around the globe.

With friends or others nearby: Choose your own rules and race with friends or others nearby; rules do not change

Choose your own rules and race with friends or others nearby; rules do not change Standard races: Race against players around the world to raise your grade with rules that change daily; two sets of rules change daily

Race against players around the world to raise your grade with rules that change daily; two sets of rules change daily Gold races: Available exclusively to MKT Gold Pass Subscribers, compete with the best of the best for the highest grade; four sets of rules change daily

Some online races will require Nintendo’s “Gold Pass” subscription, a $4.99 charge. Nintendo promises these races are for “the best of the best,” and players will see the sets of rules change more often throughout the day.

Race against players worldwide to raise your grade under rules that change daily in Standard Races and Gold Races. When racing friends or others nearby, Rooms let you pick speed, item slot number, and more.

