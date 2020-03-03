Things have been fairly quiet for OnePlus since the company’s Concept One was shown off at CES earlier this year, but now information is coming out about when the next set of phones will debut. Apparently, we can expect the OnePlus 8 series to launch as soon as mid-April.

For the past couple of years, OnePlus has had its first launch event sometime in May, so moving things up to April would be ahead of schedule. TechRadar, citing sources close to OnePlus, says that this mid-April launch would be during the second week of the month.

An April launch also wouldn’t be out of line for the company. Rewinding all the way back to its very first smartphone launch, the OnePlus One debuted at the end of April in 2014.

Moving up to an April release date would make sense for OnePlus too given how competitive things have been getting in the high-end space. Launching a new flagship — in this case, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro — closer to the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S flagship would better position the company for sales. Granted, the month gap in between could probably be shortened a bit more if that really is OnePlus’ goal.

So, the countdown begins. Apparently, the OnePlus 8 will launch during the second week of April. Are you excited?

