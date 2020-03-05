OnePlus is really pumping resources and investment into the Indian market, with exclusive features for fans and device owners in the region. The latest being the OnePlus Door Step Service for device repairs.

Officially announced on the OnePlus forums, this follows a pilot scheme in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Clearly, this test phase was a success, as the Chinese firm is now preparing to roll out the repair service to doorsteps around India.

If you live in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, or Pune, you will soon be able to get a repair without needing to send your device off to a service center. The new option will come as part of the OnePlus Care App, allowing you to simply select your device model to get started.

From within the app, just select “Book a Repair”, search location, select “Get an engineer to visit your location”, and submit. This will then connect you to a local OnePlus repair engineer and allow you to schedule a visit. You will have to provide some more details about the issue before the on-site diagnosis and repair is done.

On top of this, OnePlus also confirmed the completion of two brand new service and repair centers in Kolkata and Indore, with further expansion expected in Aurangabad, Baroda, and Lucknow by the latter half of 2020. Let’s also hope that the OnePlus Door Step Service can roll out to further countries soon too — as India seems to be getting all the useful additions!

