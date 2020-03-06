How to claim your Galaxy S20 pre-order credit from Samsung

If you pre-ordered a Samsung Galaxy S20, you probably have your device as of today. Samsung had several incentives for ordering the phone, and one of those was a credit for Samsung’s store. Here’s how to claim your Galaxy S20 pre-order credit.

With Galaxy S20 pre-orders from any store or carrier, all models were eligible for a credit in Samsung’s online store. With the Galaxy S20, that was a $100 credit, $150 for the S20+, and $200 for the S20 Ultra. Not a bad deal for being an early adopter!

However, Samsung doesn’t make it particularly obvious on how to claim that pre-order credit unless you’re being especially observant. If you pre-ordered the device, simply follow the steps below and you can claim your pre-order perk.

Download Shop Samsung and sign in

First you’ll need to get your phone in hand. After it’s been delivered and set up to your liking, go to the Google Play Store. From there, download the “Shop Samsung” application from the store, of course for free. It’s worth noting, though, that the app won’t be found in Samsung’s own Galaxy Store.

Once the app has been downloaded, simply sign in with your Samsung account. If you’ve already done this while setting up the device, it should be done automatically by the app. If not, open the side menu and a log-in option will be present at the top of the display.

Register your pre-order w/ Samsung

Next, it’s time to register your pre-order with Samsung. To do this, open the side menu again and look for “My Inbox.” There, under the “Promotions” tab, there should be a banner mentioning the pre-order promo along with a link that says, “See if I’m Eligible.”

To check if you’re eligible, you’ll need to enter your IMEI number so Samsung can see if it came from a valid pre-order. To do this, you can either scan the box your Galaxy S20 came in where an IMEI barcode will be present. Alternatively, you can go to Settings > About Phone and long-press on the IMEI number display there. The IMEI is also etched onto the back glass of your device.

Wait for the credit to arrive

After you’ve entered your pre-order with Samsung, a message saying your device has qualified will be displayed. Now, a link will appear asking you to “Register Now.” Tapping this opens a new screen where Samsung will be sent the needed information. Once the page has finished processing — which can take a few minutes — your request will have been sent to Samsung.

Now, the final step: wait. Samsung says pre-order credits will be sent out to users within four to six weeks of registering the device. The pre-order credit for your Galaxy S20 should be delivered via email as a code you can use in Samsung’s online store.

