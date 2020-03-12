Last year, the Google Home app was redesigned to only feature two main sections, including a centralized “Feed” that highlights important changes. Google is now rolling out Nest Cam events to the Home app and an improved Lights quick action.

According to the iOS release notes today, the Google Home app will soon show “Nest Cam events” in the Feed. At Made by Google 2019, the company touted the ability to “watch full video clips or listen to audio clips” right in that tab. Today, the feed is quite basic and lacking any smarts.

This joins priority events from the last 30 days, and an overview of device activity from the past 48 hours. If you don’t have compatible smart home appliances, you’ll continue to see “Discover” suggestions about Chromecast and other media devices.

Meanwhile, Google also touts “improved support for quickly turning your lights on and off from the Lights quick action.” Those shortcuts are already available at the top of the main tab and let you turn on/off lighting. It’s unclear what’s actually changing.

Coincidentally, we noticed on Android that a smart plug connected to — and named as — a “lamp” gained the default smart bulb icon after updating to version 2.19.

These changes will be rolling out over the next two weeks as a server-side update. The addition of Nest Cam events could coincide with the launch of the new Nest Aware, which will recognize interesting occurrences, slated for early 2020. It will include a new pricing model and other smart features for devices.

Google Home 2.19 is widely available on iOS, and just beginning to roll out on Android. The full update log is below:

Over the next two weeks we’ll be rolling out the following features: Improved support for quickly turning your lights on and off from the Lights quick action.

The Feed tab highlights important activity from supported devices for you and other home members. Now you can see Nest Cam events in the Home feed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: