Nest Aware now uses a flat pricing structure, includes all your devices for $6

Today is the Made by Google event, and among all the hardware announcements, the company also rolled out new features and a new pricing structure for their Nest Aware subscription.

One of the things Google mentioned at today’s event is that customers have complained that Nest Aware’s pricing can be confusing and expensive. To fix this, the company is revamping the subscription pricing structure to offer only two tiers, Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus, ringing in at $6/month and $12/month respectively.

Where the previous Nest Aware subscription covered only a certain number of Nest cameras, both tiers of the new Nest Aware subscription now include all of your devices. The difference between the two tiers is that base Nest Aware only stores the past 30 days of event recordings. Nest Aware Plus, by comparison, comes with an additional 30 days of event history recording, along with 10 days of 24/7 video history.

