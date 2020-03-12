Wear OS spawns a ton of different form factors and wildly different designs too. Today, TAG Heuer has launched its latest Wear OS smartwatch, the TAG Heuer Connected 2020 which delivers updated specs and a price tag you still can’t justify.

Now available for purchase (via Droid-Life), the TAG Heuer Connected 2020 has a lot in common with previous generations. It offers up a 45mm case that’s 13.5mm thick. It’s no small watch, but it makes use of that space. Along the side of the watch, you’ll find a rotating crown that doubles as a power button flanked by two slim buttons on either side of the crown. As usual with Wear OS, these can be customized to open any app.

New to TAG Heuer’s app collection, too, is a special fitness app that can track workouts as well as golf, and there are custom watchfaces pre-installed too.

Under the hood, Connected 2020 is pretty similar to the rest of the Wear OS pack. The biggest upgrade from past TAG Heuer models is the arrival of the “new” Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. There’s no mention of RAM on the shop’s listing, but there’s no reason to believe it has anything less than 1GB given all previous models have featured that spec.

Further rounding out the spec page is a 1.39-inch OLED display, 430 mAh battery, 5ATM water resistance, heart-rate monitor, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wifi, and NFC for Google Pay.

When it comes to design, the new TAG Heuer Connected 2020 has a similar design to past models, but with some added refinements and, as aforementioned, the two extra buttons on the right side. There are four designs available: Stainless PVD ceramic bezel w/ rubber strap ($1,800), Black ceramic bezel w/ rubber strap ($1,800), Alternate-finish steel case w/ stainless-steel strap ($1,950), and a Titanium case w/ a rubber strap ($2,350). All four are pictured below. Notably, too, they all come with a sapphire crystal display.

As usual for TAG Heuer, the Connected 2020 is by no means cheap. The most “affordable” model is a whopping $1,800 which the top-end models hit $2,350. TAG Heuer also sells extra bands for $100 (rubber) up to $490 (stainless steel).

