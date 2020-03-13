Oppo has officially unveiled its first-ever smartwatch in China — the Oppo Watch — with a global release expected later next month.

The company’s very first wearable was teased during the livestreamed launch keynote for the Find X2, but it was at the Chinese launch of the smartphone where more details were shared.

It will come with a 46mm square crown, which houses a 1.91-inch OLED panel with a 402 x 473 resolution. From the outset, there can be no denying the similarities between the outer shell of the Oppo-designed wrist wearable and the immensely popular Apple Watch.

Update 03/13: We expected the Oppo Watch to come to other markets at some point in the future, but this has now been confirmed by Oppo’s president of global marketing Brian Shen over on Twitter. He states that a western Europe launch is scheduled for later this year but didn’t specify when “later this year” we’ll see the smartwatch.

Either way, it’s fantastic news that another interesting smart wearable will be available in the not-too-distant future.

On the China release of OPPO Watch Series, each model is equipped with esim to make calls. For the price I think this is great value for the user. Users will have to stay tuned for our global launch, there will be a separate launch in western Europe later on this year. 👀 https://t.co/nD9lFYBBAj — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) March 13, 2020

Oppo says that the Watch is running the Android-based ColorOS, and not Google’s own Wear OS. However, according to their own dedicated launch page, the Chinese firm has dropped hints that it could potentially run different software altogether. This means the door isn’t firmly closed on the Oppo Watch running Wear OS in other markets.

This should be one of the fastest charging smartwatches on the market when it’s released in China on March 24th, as it will come with Oppo’s VOOC fast-charging — as seen in many smartphones from the brand. It is claimed that the internal battery can last up to 40 hours with regular usage, and just 15 minutes charging will get the watch to 46-percent capacity.

It is also water-resistant up to 50 meters, includes 5 exercise sensors, heart rate, and sleep tracking as standard. The Oppo Watch will go to market in China for 1,499 yuan or approximately $215 — which is a fairly competitive price. With the global release expected sometime towards the end of April.

More on Oppo:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: