Google tells devs to expect longer app review times in light of coronavirus

Google is now notifying developers that app review times could be extended “due to adjusted work schedules”. It seems likely that this has to do with the disruptions to normal business that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing at Google and other firms across the country.
Due to adjusted work schedules at this time, we are currently experiencing longer than usual review times.
Please expect review times of 7 days or longer.
On March 10th, Google advised all North American Googlers to work from home. The company then extended its remote work coronavirus advisory to Europe, Africa, and Middle East a day later.
