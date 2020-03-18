In the first developer preview of Android 11, Google blocked access to the traditional Easter egg in an unprecedented move. Now, in the second developer preview, Android 11 is re-enabling access.

Digging into the settings menu of Android 11 on a Pixel smartphone, you’ll be able to do the handful of taps needed to access the Easter egg as you would in previous versions of Android. For the new among us, that’s Settings > About phone > Android Version > then tap on Android version repeatedly until the Easter egg appears.

Don’t get too excited yet, though.

We’re still in the early days of Android 11, so the new Easter egg isn’t live just yet. We likely won’t see it debut, rather, until Google officially releases Android 11 to its Pixel devices later this year. Still, it’s nice that the Easter egg is back where it belongs, even if it isn’t a new one. When it does debut, though, what do you think it will be? Drop a comment below and let us know!

