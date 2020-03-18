Android 11 DP2: The Easter egg is back, but don’t get too excited

- Mar. 18th 2020 11:52 am PT

0

In the first developer preview of Android 11, Google blocked access to the traditional Easter egg in an unprecedented move. Now, in the second developer preview, Android 11 is re-enabling access.

Digging into the settings menu of Android 11 on a Pixel smartphone, you’ll be able to do the handful of taps needed to access the Easter egg as you would in previous versions of Android. For the new among us, that’s Settings > About phone > Android Version > then tap on Android version repeatedly until the Easter egg appears.

Don’t get too excited yet, though.

We’re still in the early days of Android 11, so the new Easter egg isn’t live just yet. We likely won’t see it debut, rather, until Google officially releases Android 11 to its Pixel devices later this year. Still, it’s nice that the Easter egg is back where it belongs, even if it isn’t a new one. When it does debut, though, what do you think it will be? Drop a comment below and let us know!

More on Android 11:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 11

Android 11
Android 11 Developer Preview

Android 11 Developer Preview

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches