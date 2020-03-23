A Google Messages bug appears to be deleting random SMS messages for some, with the bug causing more issues beyond just the loss of texts.

In a post on the official Google Messages support forum that actually dates back to January 2019, there are plenty of complaints of missing text messages and crashing problems with the popular messaging app (via Android Authority).

The problems include issues with garbled or glitched text, wrongly labeled SMS messages from certain contacts, and regular app crashes — which sometimes result in the deletion or loss of all text messages within the app.

A common solution for these bugs within Google Messages hasn’t yet been found, but within the support post thread, there are numerous suggestions for people to try if they are affected. The most common is to factory reset your device, which isn’t exactly ideal. One of the most obvious solutions will be to switch to another messaging app or rever to the pre-installed option if Google Messages is not the default SMS app.

As AA also notes, the problem is not limited to Google hardware. There are reports of issues with devices from the likes of Motorola, Huawei, HTC, LG, Google, and Samsung. Many appear to be having issues shortly after their device updated software but that isn’t always the case.

Are you experiencing issues or bugs with Google Messages on your device? If you have let us know if you’ve managed to find a solution down in the comments section below. We’ve also reached out to Google for comment on this problem and will update should we gain any further insight.

