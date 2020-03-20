Google Messages has been growing considerably over the past year in an effort to offer a better messaging experience for Android users, and Google is still adding more features. Now, in the latest beta update, Google Messages has introduced an image markup tool.

First spotted by Android Police, Google Messages version 5.9 is now rolling out through the beta track and includes support for a new tool for editing images. This new tool allows users to open an image that’s already been sent in a chat — either by themselves or another member of the chat — and edit it with text or drawing overlays. After editing, the image can either be sent back in the chat or downloaded to the device directly.

We previously spotted this functionality in Messages 5.7.

While I don’t think everyone will probably need this tool, it’s definitely going to come in handy from time to time. Notably, it’s very similar to tools Google added to Duo and Photos recently too. This is also a feature Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp also include.

As mentioned, you can download Google Messages 5.9 with the image markup tool from the Play Store by signing up for the public beta.

