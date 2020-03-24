Tuesday deals: $150 off Samsung Galaxy S10, TP-Link smart bulbs, more

Today’s best deals include Samsung Galaxy S10/+ at $150 off, TP-Link Smart Bulbs, and iOttie’s sleek Qi charger. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon takes $150 off Samsung’s Galaxy S10/+

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $700. Having originally sold for $1,000, we’ve more recently been tracking an $850 going rate, with today’s offer saving you $150, coming within $1 of the all-time low, and matching the best we’ve seen otherwise.

Sporting a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, Galaxy S10 comes equipped with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, all-day battery life, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. There’s also a triple rear-facing camera array for capturing professional-grade photos. You can learn more in our hands-on review. Head over to our coverage for additional deals from $600.

TP-Link Assistant-enabled Light Bulbs

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL50 Bulb for $10. Usually fetching $17, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $4 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app, as well.

Save on iOttie’s ION Qi Charger

Amazon offers the iOttie ION Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad in Ash for $25. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 38% and matches our previous mention for one of the best discounts to date on this style. Comprised of a soft feathered fabric, this model features a more premium design than your average wireless charging pad. Plus, not only does it support 10W speeds, but also 7.5W. That means iPhones can take advantage of fast charging as well. It includes a USB-C power adapter in the box, so you’ll have everything needed for wireless charging.

