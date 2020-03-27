Samsung has now confirmed that the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy S20 series brings with it a series of new features for the DeX desktop mode, such as window snapping when using a mouse, plus more.

While the feature has already existed in DeX, you can now mimic your Windows 10 PC by dragging app windows to the edges of your display to enable the snap feature. Previously, you’d have to use a keyboard shortcut to move your floating windows to a fixed side partition, with the new method great for those not wanting to use a physical keyboard for everything when running DeX.

The update was confirmed over on the Samsung DeX community pages in Korea (via SamMobile) and will also include better multi-touchpad support when your device is connected to an external display. You can already use your Samsung smartphone as a touchpad with DeX, with this latest update now including even 3- and 4-finger multi-touch control support for extra gestures.

Bixby Routines are a new inclusion with this DeX update, allowing you to create DeX-specific routines such as entering Do Not Disturb when you enter the desktop mode or even disable Bluetooth connectivity when you launch the mode.

SamMobile notes that all of these features may already be pre-loaded with the One UI 2.1 update, which is pre-installed on Galaxy S20 devices. The update is already rolling out for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, while we expect it to come to the Galaxy S9 and Note 10 over the coming weeks, too.

