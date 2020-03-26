Struggling Galaxy S20 sales may only be half as many as Galaxy S10

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series is comprised of three excellent smartphones, but it seems Samsung is having trouble moving units. According to a report from Korea, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 sales might only be roughly half of what the Galaxy S10 sold in the same amount of time.

Apparently discussed in a conference call (via SamMobile), Samsung can’t be too happy with how the Galaxy S20 is performing so far. Analysts explain that the device has only sold approximately 60% the number of units that the Galaxy S10 sold in the same amount of time last year. Samsung hasn’t officially released these numbers publicly, but is expected to do so later this quarter. Keep in mind, too, that the Galaxy S10 also didn’t sell as well as its predecessor.

Obviously, there’s a big factor out of Samsung’s control in 2020. With the COVID-19 global pandemic hurting the economy of major markets, many people don’t want to spend the $1,000 or more on a new device, or frankly, don’t care at the moment, as there are more important matters to attend to.

Still, this isn’t a great sign for Samsung. Market watchers have apparently lowered their expectations for Samsung Electronics’ performance for the year as a result, too. On the bright side for Samsung, though, the increased prices may help matters just a little bit. According to a previous report, the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra makes up roughly 50% of overall S20 sales.

