Well, it’s official. The launch date for the next OnePlus series of smartphones — the OnePlus 8 — is set for April 14th.

Confirmed on Twitter this morning and on an official teaser page, OnePlus has confirmed that it will host an online event on April 14th where the company will launch its next series of Android smartphones.

It was previously reported that OnePlus would launch the 8 series on April 15th, but that date has apparently been moved to a day earlier on April 14th. The online launch event will kick off at 11 am EST/4 pm BST/8:30 pm IST.

In a very brief teaser video, OnePlus offers a glimpse at what is presumably the OnePlus 8 Pro, showing off its metal frame and buttons, but not a whole lot else. The official teaser page does, though, reiterate that this device will have a 120Hz display. The company is also debuting a new tagline for this device, “Lead with Speed.” That could be solely for the 120Hz display, but it may also be related to the faster charging specs that leaked recently.

We’re expecting OnePlus to debut the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and “OnePlus Z” at this event with orders presumably shipping within a few days of the launch event. As usual, you can stay tuned to 9to5Google for full coverage of this launch!

More on OnePlus 8:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: