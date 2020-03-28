The OnePlus 8 Pro isn’t far from its official debut and this week we’ve learned a lot about the device. To add a cherry on top, Ishan Agarwal has posted more tidbits about the OnePlus 8 Pro, including its display and more.

A huge leak earlier this week from the same source revealed the full spec sheet for the OnePlus 8 Pro. That included a 6.78-inch display with a punch-hole cutout, 120Hz refresh rate, and another QHD+ panel too.

On top of that, this latest leak is revealing a few more specifics. Agarwal says that the OnePlus 8 Pro display will be another curved panel, just like the OnePlus 7 Pro that preceded it. Apparently, OnePlus will also give more attention to making this display color-accurate as well as including MEMC (Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation) and HDR10+ support. 10-bit HDR will always be turned on too.

Further, the OnePlus 8 Pro’s display will apparently peak at 1,400 nits. The OnePlus 7 Pro, by comparison, maxed out at 800 nits and the OnePlus 7T at 1,000 nits.

With the smoother 120Hz refresh rate, OnePlus is reportedly working on making its OxygenOS Android skin “Smoother and Faster.” This will be done by optimizing the platform, apparently. Lastly, this report also mentions improved “Haptics 2.0.”

The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to arrive on April 15th alongside a standard OnePlus 8 and a lesser “OnePlus Z.”

#OnePlus8Pro with 6.78" Super Fluid Curved 120hz Display is going to have more accurate colours than before. It will also feature an MEMC, HDR10+ (1400-nits) with always on 10bit HDR. OxygenOS will get even more Smoother & Faster, with more optimisations. Haptics 2.0 will be 👌! pic.twitter.com/yIpPbjP8Wi — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 28, 2020

