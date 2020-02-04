As part of the proposed quarterly maintenance schedule, the Samsung Galaxy S7 is now receiving the January 2020 security patch.

It’s great to see Samsung not leaving the Galaxy S7 out of its recent update spell, even if the January 2020 patch is slightly behind the most recent February patch rolling out to newer devices. Given that the S7 is now steadily approaching its four year anniversary, it’s great for anyone hanging on to the oldest supported Galaxy phone.

The update is currently only available for those with the Galaxy S7 but we would expect it to be released for the Galaxy S7 edge as well. Firmware version G930FXXS7ETA7 is heading out now and was spotted by O2 subscribers in the UK (via SamMobile). If you are elsewhere, you might want to check your device to see if it’s rolling out globally.

We have to note that the update may not reach your region, as the previous December 2019 patch was not available in all areas. Considering that the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are now fast approaching four years old, it’s still great that they are still receiving some kind of aftercare. While you won’t see Android Pie or Android 10 on either Galaxy S7 model in the future, you’ll just have to make do with these quarterly security patches.

If you do still have the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge and have seen the January 2020 patch rolling out, let us know down in the comments section below. Also, if you are persisting with the device, let us know why you haven’t upgraded too — it’s always interesting to hear why people haven’t let go of an older handset.

