Samsung has resumed its Android Oreo rollout to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge

Just the other day it was revealed that Samsung has pressed pause on its rollout of Android Oreo to the Galaxy S7 family. Today, that rollout is being resumed…

Samsung first started rolling out Android Oreo to the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 Edge in international regions early this month, but had to halt the update due to a random reboot bug that was plaguing some users. As pointed out by SamMobile, though, that bug has clearly been fixed as the company has resumed its rollout of the update.

This situation rings familiar as nearly the same thing happened with the Oreo update for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Those phones also suffered from random reboots following the Oreo update. Samsung, however, quickly patched that up and resumed the rollout just a few days later, just like what’s happening with the S7.

Firmware versions G930FXXU2ERE8 and G935FXXU2ERE8 are now rolling out to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge respectively, delivering Android Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.0, and updated security patches.

