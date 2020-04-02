Google Pixelbook drops to $714 in today’s best deals, plus Google Home $70, more

Google’s Pixelbook hits one of its best prices yet, Google Home is now $70, and more on sale. Hit the jump for the latest in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixelbook hits new all-time low

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Google Pixelbook 1.2GHz/8GB/128GB for $714. Typically selling for $999 direct from Google, right now it’s marked down to $900 at Best Buy. Today’s offer saves you $285, beats the best we’ve seen prior by $85, and marks a new all-time low. Powered by ChromeOS, Google’s Pixelbook sports a touchscreen display alongside a folding 2-in-1 design and built-in access to Assistant. A 1.2GHz processor is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It sports a 10-hour battery life for all-day work sessions and when it is time to plug in, you’ll find a USB-C charging port.

Google Home now $70

DailySteals offers the Google Home Smart Speaker for $70. As a comparison, it originally sold for $149 but trends around $100 at most retailers like Best Buy. We did see it drop below $50 once but otherwise today’s deal is in-line with our previous mentions. Bring the Google Home into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services.

Save $220 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 256GB

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch 256GB Tablet with S Pen for $529. Typically selling for $750, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks a new all-time low. With a 10.5-inch sAMOLED screen, three built-in speakers, expandable microSD card storage, and other features, Samsung’s tablet is as notable as they come in the Android world at this price point.

Galaxy Tab S4 also supports Samsung DeX functionality, which allows you to convert the tablet into a full-blown computer for when you’re done using it to watch videos. And the added S-Pen helps you unlock your creativity or be a master notetaker.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

