Facebook for Android starts rolling out bottom bar interface

Facebook’s Android app seems to be rolling out a new bottom bar interface for its users that improves one-handed use considerably.

In the latest update for the official Facebook app on Android — with a server-side change that’s not available to all users yet — Facebook is more widely testing this bottom bar interface. XDA highlighted this interface earlier today and we were able to confirm it live with a few of our readers.

On this new bottom bar, Facebook puts a home icon on the leftmost portion of the screen, a “People” tab next, “Profile” after that, and finally tabs for notifications and for settings. In some cases, a Marketplace tab also appears. When the new interface first appears on your device, a brief introduction shows to highlight how these shortcuts are now “within reach.”

This change isn’t very major, but it should be a big improvement for one-handed usability. As mentioned, this seems to be rolling out for a lot of users, but not quite everyone just yet.

