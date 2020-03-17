The novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — has been spreading around the globe and things are only getting worse in many regions. With that in mind, some of the biggest tech companies including Google, Facebook, Twitter, and more are committing to battling misinformation around the coronavirus outbreak.

In a joint statement from Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, and Twitter, big tech companies are pledging to “combat fraud and misinformation” surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. Misinformed rumors have propagated around the web, especially through social media sites, so it’s encouraging to see all of these major companies working together to help curb the spread.

Google, Facebook, and Microsoft all posted the full statement which reads as follows:

We are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts. We’re helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world. We invite companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe.

Google has been pushing resources for coronavirus information through its various platforms including YouTube, as well as providing tools to those in need. Most notably, Google’s sister company Verily is working with the US Government on a testing website that currently has limited coverage, but has the hopes to expand nationwide.

Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn, and Facebook have also posted regarding their efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak. You can read more of our coverage regarding the outbreak below and find official information and details on affected areas from the World Health Organization.

