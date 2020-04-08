Netflix has now gained Bixby Voice controls on Samsung Galaxy devices with the video streaming Android app.

The feature was promised back at Unpacked as part of the partnership with Netflix and Samsung but has taken a little longer than expected to come to Galaxy devices. The most recent app update will now let you control your Netflix app with the voice assistant in a similar way to how it works with the Google Assistant (via Android Police).

Beyond the Bixby Voice controls, during the Unpacked 2020 keynote, there was also confirmation that Galaxy device owners would get some exclusive content for popular shows like Narcos. It’s unclear if that content is available yet, but you can ask your smartphone to play your favorite shows and movies.

Just asking Bixby to “ask Netflix to play Tiger King” — or any other show or movie for that matter — will fire it up on your phone. Beyond that, you can ask Bixby to pause and play video or skip episodes entirely. Basically, anything you can do with the Google Assistant and Netflix can now be done with Samsung’s rival voice assistant.

To get the new voice controls working on your Galaxy device, you will need to have the latest Netflix app update installed from the Google Play Store.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: