Foldable phones are really expensive, and Samsung’s Galaxy Fold made that clear with a whopping $1,980 price tag. For its second generation, though, it appears Samsung is planning to lower the price of the Galaxy Fold 2, and there may also be plans to introduce a new Galaxy Z Flip variant with 5G.

Galaxy Fold 2 price might be lower

SamMobile reports that, in an effort to cut the cost, Samsung is planning to introduce a 256GB tier for the Galaxy Fold 2. This would, in turn, leave the device with a lower starting price compared to the original model.

The first Galaxy Fold was completely specced out when it launched, offering the Snapdragon 855 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage at a time where that was completely abnormal even on the Galaxy Note series.

It’s unclear if Samsung has any other ideas for cutting the price of the Galaxy Fold 2, but even just offering a starting tier with half the storage would likely result in a lower cost. Of course, some of those savings might end up negated due to the cost of the Snapdragon 865 chip it’s expected to ship with and the bigger displays inside and out, so really, only time will tell.

Samsung may have a 5G Galaxy Z Flip coming

In a second report, SamMobile also claims that Samsung has a new Galaxy Z Flip variant in the works that includes 5G support.

Launched alongside the Galaxy S20 series where 5G is standard across the board, many were surprised the Z Flip didn’t offer the feature. Now, a 5G Flip is “in the pipeline,” but there are no additional details. Will Samsung increase the battery size? Support mmWave? Use a different processor? These are all great questions, they just don’t have answers yet.

All we do know is that the 5G Galaxy Z Flip is coming “later this year.”

More on Samsung Foldables:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: