Samsung Galaxy Note 8 owners might not be getting the far more wanted Android 10 update but at least you can get the April 2020 security patch.

The former flagship is still a solid smartphone and while it’s disappointing not to get another OS update, the latest security patch coming pretty early is definitely something many other smartphones can’t claim.

[Update 04/09]: The April 2020 patch is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ as per SamMobile. The update isn’t just bringing the security patch, as it also includes some stability tweaks for Messages, Contacts, Gallery, and Camera apps.

Firmware version G96xFXXU8DTC is heading out right now, and should be available in all global markets over the coming days. At around 400MB, this isn’t a small update either, so it might be wise to ensure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before attempting to download the April 2020 patch on your Galaxy S9 or S9+.

[Update 04/02]: For those of you with the Galaxy Note 9, we have some good news as the April 2020 security patch is now rolling out for 2018’s flagship Samsung smartphone (via SamMobile). Again, the update was spotted rolling out for Exynos devices in Germany with firmware version N960FXXU5DTCA, that is definitely an indication that we’ll see the OTA file head out further over the coming days.

We’ve sung Samsung’s praises recently with update speed, so it’s nice to see the older flagships not left out in the cold with security patches. Considering that Google hasn’t pushed the Pixel monthly patches just yet — although they’ll be along promptly — we have to give credit to Samsung yet again.

According to the guys over at SamMobile, the April patch is now heading out for the Galaxy Note 8 in Germany. That means that we’ll see a steady rollout across the globe in the coming days we’re sure. If you do have the handset, expect to see firmware version N950FXXSADTC4 in the System updates panel or via an OTA notification very soon.

If you have seen the April 2020 patch OTA update on your Galaxy Note 8, be sure to let us know down in the comments section where you’re based.

