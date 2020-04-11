Voice assistants have been around for quite some time now, but they’ve not always been very good. Samsung’s S Voice was the company’s first attempt to rival the likes of Google Now and Siri, and it was a hot mess. Now, Samsung is finally pulling the plug on S Voice in June.

SamMobile reports that Samsung has plans to terminate S Voice on all devices still using it on June 1st, 2020.

This decision shouldn’t affect the vast majority of Samsung’s users as, for a few years now, Samsung’s Bixby has taken the place of S Voice. As it stands, the only products that have been using S Voice widely have been some of the company’s smartwatches. The Gear S3 and Gear Sport — both popular smartwatches for Android users — have been using S Voice for quite some time. Luckily, those watches will be getting an update to deliver Bixby support soon.

Other Samsung smartphones that still use S Voice include:

Galaxy A3, A5, A7, A8, A9

Galaxy Note FE

Galaxy Note 2, 3, 4, 5

Galaxy S3, 4, S5, S6, S6 Edge

Galaxy Note Pro 12.2

Galaxy W

Galaxy Tab 4

Galaxy Tab 4 8.0/10.1

Galaxy Tab S8.4 and S10.5

These devices will not be updated to support Bixby. Most of these devices, too, are no longer supported by Samsung anyway.

S Voice was only capable of specific functions. For example, it could make calls or set reminders, but it couldn’t answer queries conversationally as Google Assistant and Siri are known for. No Samsung product has launched with that voice assistant after the debut of the Galaxy S8.

