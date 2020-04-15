OnePlus just announced its latest flagship Android smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. This year, too, the company is expanding where you’ll be able to buy them. Here’s where to buy the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Traditionally, OnePlus has only sold its smartphones in the US either through its own online store or through T-Mobile. This year, though, there’s going to be a big expansion in availability. That includes unlocked sales on Amazon as well as carrier sales through Verizon Wireless. The unlocked models of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro go on sale starting April 15th, but other retailers start on April 29th.

Here’s where to buy the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

OnePlus.com

First, let’s start with the tried and true. You’ll be able to buy the OnePlus 8 series directly from the company’s online store. Technically, this is the best place to purchase the phone since all variants will be available alongside OnePlus’ official accessories. That includes the OnePlus Wireless Charger which costs $69 and delivers 30W charging speeds too.

Pricing for the OnePlus 8 at the company’s online store starts at $699 for the “Glacial Green” 8GB/128GB variant of the phone or $799 for the 12GB/256GB “Interstellar Glow” model.

As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, you’ll be able to buy the base 8GB/128GB model for $899 in “Glacial Green” where the 12GB/256GB variant costs $999 with the added “Ultramarine Blue” and “Onyx Black” colors.

Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro can snag a free pair of Bullets Wireless Z headphones too. The Pro also comes with a free wireless charger. Both are also going on sale April 15th at 12pm EDT and ship within 2 days.

Update 4/15: As of 12pm ET, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are now available for purchase from OnePlus’ store.

Amazon

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 series is available to buy from Amazon for the first time in the United States. The regular OnePlus 8 can be had for $699 in “Glacial Green” with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Alternatively, you can spend $799 for the “Interstellar Glow” with 12GB/256GB.

We’ll update this article when the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are available for purchase at Amazon because, at press time, the listings aren’t live.

T-Mobile

The returning US carrier for OnePlus is T-Mobile. The carrier has confirmed it will carry the OnePlus 8, but not the Pro. Still, you’ll be able to get both the Onyx Black and Interstellar Glow models of the phone from T-Mobile. The carrier has yet to confirm pricing, though. We’ll update this post when those details are available.

Verizon Wireless

The long-awaited arrival of Verizon Wireless has also arrived for OnePlus. For the first time ever, the OnePlus 8 is available at Verizon! The smaller OnePlus 8 is the only device being sold at Verizon and it comes in two colors — Onyx Black and an exclusive “Polar Silver.” Notably, the Verizon model has the carrier’s 5G branding embossed on the back too.

Buying the OnePlus 8 from Verizon will start on April 29th and the phone costs the same $799 as from other locations, or $33.33/mo using an installment plan. Verizon is also offering users who switch from another carrier can save up to $700 when they trade in another device and they’ll get a free Stream TV, Echo Dot, and smart plug too. Current Verizon customers can get up to $500 when they trade in their current smartphone.

You’ll be able to buy the OnePlus 8 5G UW at this link soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: