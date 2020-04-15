When OnePlus launches smartphone, it’s usually followed by pop-up events and other activities to engage with fans of the company. In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, that’s not possible. Instead, OnePlus is offering fans the chance to unbox the OnePlus 8 series virtually.

Detailed in a forum post, OnePlus is using Instagram’s AR features to give its fans a unique experience in these bizarre times. At any place and any time, fans can use an AR filter on Instagram to virtually unbox the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro. These filters work globally and can be accessed from the @oneplus or @oneplus_india accounts.

We’re using simple AR tech to bring a virtual experience of our new products to the community. We’re launching two AR filters on our Instagram channels. One for the OnePlus 8 and the other for the 8 Pro. These filters are a sweet setup to help you virtually unbox the OnePlus 8 Series at any place and at any time.

To go along with the AR filters, OnePlus is offering its fans in India the chance to win a OnePlus 8 Pro device or the change to buy a “pop-up bundle” that includes a OnePlus 8 Pro, cases, and a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds, too.

If you think you can take our AR filters and do more with it, you can be a part Phase 1 of OnePlus Unboxing. Rules: Post an unboxing with one of our unboxing filters on your Instagram story Tag @oneplus_india and use #OnePlusARUnboxing as a hashtag You can save your video and upload it on to this link​ The top creative unboxing gets a chance to win a OnePlus 8 Series device. And lucky winners get invite codes to the OnePlus Pop Up Bundle

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: