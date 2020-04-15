OnePlus uses Instagram to let fans virtually ‘unbox’ the OnePlus 8 series w/ contest

- Apr. 15th 2020 8:57 am PT

0

When OnePlus launches smartphone, it’s usually followed by pop-up events and other activities to engage with fans of the company. In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, that’s not possible. Instead, OnePlus is offering fans the chance to unbox the OnePlus 8 series virtually.

Detailed in a forum post, OnePlus is using Instagram’s AR features to give its fans a unique experience in these bizarre times. At any place and any time, fans can use an AR filter on Instagram to virtually unbox the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro. These filters work globally and can be accessed from the @oneplus or @oneplus_india accounts.

We’re using simple AR tech to bring a virtual experience of our new products to the community. We’re launching two AR filters on our Instagram channels. One for the OnePlus 8 and the other for the 8 Pro. These filters are a sweet setup to help you virtually unbox the OnePlus 8 Series at any place and at any time.

To go along with the AR filters, OnePlus is offering its fans in India the chance to win a OnePlus 8 Pro device or the change to buy a “pop-up bundle” that includes a OnePlus 8 Pro, cases, and a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds, too.

If you think you can take our AR filters and do more with it, you can be a part Phase 1 of OnePlus Unboxing.

Rules:

  1. Post an unboxing with one of our unboxing filters on your Instagram story
  2. Tag @oneplus_india and use #OnePlusARUnboxing as a hashtag
  3. You can save your video and upload it on to this link

The top creative unboxing gets a chance to win a OnePlus 8 Series device.

And lucky winners get invite codes to the OnePlus Pop Up Bundle

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches