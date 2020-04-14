During the OnePlus 8 series announcement post, the firm debuted the Bullets Wireless Z Bluetooth earbuds.

The latest in their tethered Bluetooth headphones, the Bullets Wireless Z will start at an incredibly enticing $49.95 but are still technically “coming soon” according to OnePlus online store listing.

A cheaper alternative to the Bullets Wireless 2, the Bullets Wireless Z can power through an entire day with just 10-minutes plugged into a USB-C charger. To add to that, you can manage up to 20 hours on a single charge — although that will obviously depend on listening volume and some other indeterminate factors.

Like the previous generation, the new earbuds come with a fast-pairing option with all OnePlus devices. On top of this, they also supported Bluetooth 5.0 for super stable wireless connections to your smartphone and other tech.

The lightweight tethered design will undoubtedly be great for sports and active people out there, although it is a little disappointing that OnePlus is yet to release a pair of truly wireless earbuds at this stage. They do, however, come with an IP55 rating for outdoor workouts in a variety of weather conditions.

Like the previous model, you can accept and reject calls by clasping the magnetic buds back together. This turns the Bullets Wireless Z into a sort of chain around your neck. Should you want the affordable earbuds, you’ll be able to pick them up in four colors: black, mint, blue, and oat at OnePlus.com.

