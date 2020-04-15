Xiaomi’s Mi Box S is one of the best Android TV devices thanks to its price, and now it’s getting an important update. Android TV Pie is rolling out to the Xiaomi Mi Box S, and it brings Amazon Prime Video with it.

This update started rolling out in beta last year for some users, but at this point, it’s widely available for everyone. The update brings along with it Android Pie, which includes some minor improvements to Android TV’s UI, including the volume slider and revamped Settings menu.

What’s more important about this update is that it adds support for Prime Video. As we previously detailed, Prime Video will only be available on Android TV after manufacturers update their devices with support, something Xiaomi has now done for the Mi Box S. Once users update the device, the Prime Video app will appear on the homescreen and will continually be updated through the Play Store going forward.

Notably, the update also has the November 2019 security patch in tow. As the folks over at Android Police spotted, though, a couple of users have reported issues with Chromecast since updating.

Update 4/15: Back in January when this article was first written, Xiaomi had rolled out a stable Android TV Pie update for the Mi Box S, but that update was later paused due to issues. In the time since, a handful of beta updates have been made available to Mi Box S owners.

The latest update, as spotted by XDA, is a stable Android Pie update that’s heading out with the build number 2604 and weighs in at 625MB. A Reddit user captured a screenshot of the changelog, too, which mentions that it fixes a plethora of bugs including:

Chromecast not working

Some apps playback freeze

Special H264 decode error

BT audio is not sync with video

HDMI compatibility

Pop sound when STB in standby mode

Gboard not working when connecting an external keyboard

This update is still rolling out so your device might not get it just yet. In any case, keep an eye out for notifications or check the Settings app.

If you’ve not yet purchased a Mi Box S because it didn’t have access to Amazon’s service, you can do so right now for around $60 at Walmart.

