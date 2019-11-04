One of the most affordable ways to get Android TV in your living room is with the affordable Xiaomi Mi Box S. Now, that device is getting a pretty huge update. Xiaomi appears to be rolling out a beta update to some Mi Box S users which brings the Amazon Prime Video app.

Google and Amazon announced a deal earlier this year which finally brought Prime Video to Chromecast and Android TV, but the situation on the latter is a bit complicated. We confirmed earlier this year that Prime Video will require an update to each Android TV device to deliver the app rather than it being a widely available download. It’s a shame, but at least Xiaomi is stepping up.

Reddit users (via @AndroidTV_Rumor) report that a beta update is now available for some Mi Box S users which delivers Android Pie. Pie has been slowly rolling out to Android TV devices over the past year with Nvidia’s Shield TV notably receiving it just a couple of months ago.

The biggest change here is, of course, the arrival of Prime Video, but a partial changelog reveals a few other changes Xiaomi has added. This includes read/write over USB, a new UI for the Settings menu (present on other Pie devices), USB audio, new volume UI, a screenshot shortcut, and more. Some of these changes are pictured here.

It’s unclear when Xiaomi plans to roll out Android Pie with Prime Video access to all Mi Box S users and it’s unknown if the original Mi Box will get the same update.

