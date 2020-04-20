The original Samsung Galaxy Fold was a huge step forward for the world of foldable smartphones, but it left a lot of room for improvement in round two. Today, a display analyst has potentially confirmed a ton of major details about the Galaxy Fold 2 including the full display specs.

Ross Young, founder/CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, detailed on Twitter a complete rundown of the Galaxy Fold 2’s display specifications, starting with the internal main display.

As has been rumored in the past, that device will apparently offer a 7.59-inch display with a resolution of 2213×1689. That leads to a slightly sharper display compared to the original with a pixels-per-inch (PPI) measurement of 372. This internal display will use an LPTO backplane. Apple has used this same technology on its iPhones with AMOLED displays.

That internal display also gets a number of upgrades. That starts with a 120Hz refresh rate and also includes ultra-thin glass (UTG) which, like the Galaxy Z Flip, will still require a plastic screen protector to protect it from impact. Samsung is also using a hole-punch cutout for the camera instead of the large notch on the original Fold. As previously rumored, the Galaxy Fold 2 display will also accept S Pen input.

Galaxy Fold 2 Leaks

Main Display

•Size: 7.59”

•Resolution: 2213 x 1689

•DPI: 372

•Refresh Rate: 120Hz

•Backplane Technology: LTPO #Samsung #GalaxyFold #Foldable — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 20, 2020

The biggest source of upgrade on the Galaxy Fold 2 will apparently be from the outer display. Instead of the cramped 4.6-inch panel on the original Fold, Samsung is using the entire available area to include a 6.23-inch panel. Interestingly, this panel is using LTPS backplane technology which implies that it might be an LCD panel instead of AMOLED. Given Samsung’s strong push on AMOLED, though, that seems tough to believe.

The outer display has a resolution of 2267×819 and uses a hole-punch for the camera, too. That resolution implies a very tall display aspect ratio too. This might not solve the complaints of a cramped keyboard from the original model, but it will definitely help the visual design of the device as well as just how much real estate you’ve got on that outer display. Notably, though, it is a 60Hz panel too.

Galaxy Fold 2 leak – Front Display

•Size: 6.23”

•Resolution: 2267 x 819

•Refresh Rate: 60Hz

•Backplane Technology – LTPS

•Notch/Hole/UPC – Hole#Samsung #GalaxyFold #foldable — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 20, 2020

We don’t know for sure that all of these display specs will turn out to be true — Young doesn’t have a track record to speak of for this sort of leak — but if they are there’s a lot to be excited about for the next Samsung foldable. You can read more of our Galaxy Fold 2 coverage below.

