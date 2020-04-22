Nest Mini from $27 in today’s best deals, plus ecobee SmartThermostat $200, more

Today’s best deals include Google Nest Mini from $27, plus markdowns on various smart essentials like ecobee thermostats and door locks. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Mini on sale

Target is offering the Google Nest Mini for $29. However, for those who have a RedCard (which is easy and free to apply for), the price drops to $27.55, which is a new all-time low. Today’s best price beats our previous all-time low by nearly $1.50 and is the best available. Google’s Nest Mini is the company’s second-generation compact smart home speaker, which offers quite a few upgrades in the sound department. You’ll find the normal Google Assistant features here, like voice controlling smart home gear, listening to music, and can even talk to other speakers in your home through Google Broadcast, which is great for letting the family know that dinner is ready.

ecobee SmartThermostat drops to $200

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat for $200. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. It ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home.

Smart locks on sale at Home Depot

Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select smart door locks and hardware. Our top pick is the Schlage Camelot Smart Door Lock for $180. Originally $298, it tends to be sold around $225 to $250 regularly. This is a match of our previous mention at Home Depot. Notable features include three alert modes that provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home, alongside compatibility with Alexa, Z-Wave, and more. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash upfront.

