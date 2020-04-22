Samsung Home Up for Good Lock adds further customization for One UI

- Apr. 22nd 2020 5:15 am PT

For those using a Samsung smartphone and wanting extra customization options, Good Lock is a superb add-on that lets you tweak your One UI experience.

Now thanks to an add-on called Samsung Home Up, you can fully customize the main home natively, rather than having to rely on a third-party launcher such as Nova or Lawnchair. This will be great news if you would rather use a “stock” implementation rather than install a dedicated app.

Home Up is essentially an add-on module for Good Lock that gives you extra abilities when tweaking your main homescreen view. In essence, you will need to install some of the other Good Lock add-ons such as NavStar, Task Changer, QuickStart, and NotiStar for a “full” level of customization (via XDA).

However, with Good Lock and the Home Up module installed, you can adjust things like the folder colors, size, corners, and pretty much anything you can think of. Custom layouts are also possible, with a neat background blur option also available for your wallpapers.

On top of the customization options, you can even backup your created layouts, which can then be restored later on should you want to revert to a previously made setup. One thing to note is that layouts only appear to be saved locally, which means that switching devices may mean re-jigging icons again.

The Good Lock add-on is now available to download from the Samsung Galaxy Store and is compatible with most Galaxy devices.

