YouTube for Android now supports Galaxy Z Flip’s ‘Flex Mode’

- Apr. 22nd 2020 9:41 am PT

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip launched earlier this year as Samsung’s most polished foldable to date, but it still required more software support to make some of its features useful. Today, YouTube is releasing an update to its Android app to take advantage of the Galaxy Z Flip’s “Flex Mode.”

Using a special hinge, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip can stop its fold about halfway through and leave the top portion of the display up while the bottom of the phone rests on a surface.

For YouTube, Flex Mode is used on the Galaxy Z Flip to put the video on the top portion of the display with the comments and other UI elements on the bottom. When you fold the phone to the right angle, YouTube splits the UI at the hinge to better use the space.

With Galaxy Z Flip’s unique folding system, you can set your Galaxy Z Flip on the table and watch your favorite YouTube channel hands-free. And now, this hands-free experience is taken up to the next level with Flex mode compatibility. When you enjoy YouTube with your Galaxy Z Flip hands-free, the display evenly splits into two 4-inch screens. While watching a video on the top half of the display, you can use the bottom half to search for other videos, read descriptions and write comments with no distractions.

youtube galaxy z flip

The Flex Mode update for YouTube is rolling out on Google Play starting today.

